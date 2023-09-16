Rare heart surgery conducted at Arunachal’s lone medical college hospital

ITANAGAR, Sept 15: Doctors at the lone medical college hospital in Arunachal

Pradesh successfully conducted a rare surgery, as they closed a congenital hole in

the heart of a 30-year-old female patient, officials said on Friday.

Cardiologists of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS)

near here performed the first closure of the Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) of the

patient under local anesthesia, on Thursday.

The surgery was performed percutaneously (through the skin) by Dr Rinchin

Dorjee Megeji and Dr Tony Ete along with a team of nurses.

“This is the beginning of a new era in medical science in the state,” Ete said.

The ASD is an opening or hole in the wall (septum) that separates the top two

chambers of the heart. The opening is present at birth, but later the septum

grows and seals the opening. However, in a few cases it does not get sealed,

resulting in an increase in the workload on one side of the heart and excessive

blood flow to the lungs.

“We are grateful to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Health Minister Alo Libang,

Health & Family Welfare Principal Secretary, and TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini for

pushing us every day to go to greater heights,” Ete added.

The chief minister congratulated the team of doctors and other staff of TRIHMS

for the rare feat.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji, Dr Tony Ete and the entire

cardio team of @TrihmsOfficial for successfully carrying out the first closure of

atrial septal defect – a hole inside the heart – percutaneously in a 30-yr-old female

in local anaesthesia. Proud moment, indeed! Best wishes for the future!” Khandu

posted on X, formerly Twitter. (PTI)