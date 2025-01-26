12 C
Drugs worth Rs 35 crore destroyed in Nagaland

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, Jan 25: Drugs worth over Rs 35 crore were destroyed by the Nagaland Police during two operations in Dimapur and Mon districts, officials said on Saturday.

The destroyed drugs include brown sugar, heroin, crystal meth, Yaba tablets, cough syrup bottles and opium straw, they said.
The District Drug Disposal Committee Dimapur (DDDCD) destroyed seized narcotics to the tune of Rs 34.82 crore on Friday, the officials said, adding, the figure in Mon district was Rs 22.5 lakh.

The committee led by the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, had conducted physical verification of the recovered drugs on January 4.
Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Yaba tablets also contain methamphetamine. (PTI)

