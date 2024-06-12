32 C
Electioneering for ULB polls picks up in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 11: With candidates from different parties and Independents filing nominations, electioneering is picking up for the urban local body (ULB) elections in Nagaland slated for June 26.

Altogether, there are three municipal councils in Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung and 36 town councils in the state.

The civic body elections are going to be held after more than two decades in the state. This time around, the polls this time will see participation of more women candidates with 33% of seats reserved for them.

The last date of filing of nominations ended on Tuesday while scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 13. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 18.

According to a data released by the office of the state election commissioner, a total of 394 candidates filed nominations for the ULB elections till June 10. Of them, 144 are women candidates.

The election machinery in the state stepped up activities for the polls by conducting training programmes for polling staff in different districts. The candidates from different parties and Independents have geared up their activities by mainly canvassing through door-to-door campaigns.

