FASTOM seeks intervention of education minister

SHILLONG, April 24 (NNN): The Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) has sought the intervention of education minister Rakkam A Sangma for upgrading the services of all adhoc school teachers to deficit in the state.

In this regard, FASTOM president Diningroy Marwein informed that a memorandum in this regard was also submitted to the minister for necessary action.

He said the federation has demanded that all adhoc school teachers right from lower primary to higher secondary should be upgraded to deficit.

Marwein said the federation also reminded the minister on the other long pending demands which include the 5 percent increment annually and the extension of retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

“During the meeting, the education minister has assured to find ways and means to solve our pending demands,” he added.