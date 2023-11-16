Father son duo gets 10 years jail in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 15: A 78-year-old man and his son were

sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Mizoram’s Champhai

district for drug trafficking.

Lalbeiseia and his son Lalnuntluanga, 40, were arrested in July

last year with 271 gram of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs

1.35 crore.

Special court judge Liangsangzuala convicted the duo under the

Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, and

sentenced them to 10 years in jail.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them, and

in case they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo

imprisonment for six more months. (PTI)