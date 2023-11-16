Father son duo gets 10 years jail in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 15: A 78-year-old man and his son were
sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Mizoram’s Champhai
district for drug trafficking.
Lalbeiseia and his son Lalnuntluanga, 40, were arrested in July
last year with 271 gram of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs
1.35 crore.
Special court judge Liangsangzuala convicted the duo under the
Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, and
sentenced them to 10 years in jail.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them, and
in case they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo
imprisonment for six more months. (PTI)