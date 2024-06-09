30 C
FDP on innovation conducted

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 8: The Center for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) USTM in association with PRIME Hub Shillong, organised successfully a five-day Faculty Development Program on Creativity Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya from June 3 to June 7 2024.

The FDP was inaugurated by Prof R K Sharma, adviser USTM, and Jeff Rani on the June 3 in the N K C Auditorium of USTM. A total of 30 faculties belonging to 12 Colleges in Meghalaya and USTM participated in the event. Prof Sharma highlighted the need for creativity and innovation in entrepreneurship and that the students are required to be shown directions in their formative period towards securing an entrepreneurial career.

Prof Amit Choudhury, director of CIIE introduced the theme of the FDP and emphasized creating synergistic efforts within higher education institutions towardrealizing multiple goals.

Jeff Rani, manager and head EPDP, PRIME Hub spoke on the CM Elevate programme launched by CM of Meghalaya.

The participants were provided with a glimpse of the facilities at USTM that can be availed by young entrepreneurs. An interactive session with the participants was conducted with few experienced mentors of USTM namely Dr Papiya Dutta, Dr Sanjib Kr Dutta, Dr. Deboja Sharma, Dr Mautushi Das and Dr Sudarshana Borah Khonikar who presented with their experience in mentoring and hand holding entrepreneurship at CIIE. Prithviraj Neog, manager NEDFi briefed the participants about funding opportunities for Startups.

Successful entrepreneurs Runa Rafique (Blue Planet Amalgameted), Partha Pratim Pathak (Fresh Air Waste Management Services), Nashat Hussain (COO Beyondarie) and Khraw Kharpuri (Chicken Wagon) from the region also interacted with participants.

All participants were given adequate exposure in different incubation centers of the region namely Guwahati Biotech Park, BioNest IITG, TIC IITG, Design Innovation Center NEHU and STPI Shillong. Dr.Bula Choudhury from Guwahati Biotech Park, Dr Swapnil Sinha from BioNest IITG and Dr Pooja Thakur from TIC IITG gave a detailed account of their respective facilities and informed the participants about their readiness to extend help and support in mentoring young entrepreneurs.

