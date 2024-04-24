Felicitation programme for Nagaland State Entrepreneur 2023 held

KOHIMA, APRIL 23: Felicitation programme for Nagaland State Entrepreneur 2023 and Nagaland State Handicraft Award 2023-24 was held at Conference Hall, directorate of industries & commerce in Kohima on Tuesday.

Commissioner & secretary, industries & commerce, Kekhrievor Kevichusa said that it was very encouraging for the department to see such a variety and creativity of Naga craftsmen from different fields. He asked the awardees and the department officials to maintain a good relationship so that the department will know what type of assistance is required for the benefit of the people. He congratulated all the winners and informed them that the doors of the department are always open for any information and assistance in future.

Director industries & commerce, A.Temjen Jamir in his keynote address said that the award for entrepreneurs was initiated by the department with the administrative approval of the Government of Nagaland in the year 2022. He informed that the state entrepreneur award is a celebration of entrepreneurial excellence and innovation and recognition of outstanding achievements in the entrepreneurial world. Jamir added that the award aims to encourage and promote the culture of entrepreneurship by acknowledging the entrepreneurship spirit, innovation and significant accomplishment of individuals and companies and at the same time serves as a platform for honouring the remarkable contribution and innovations of entrepreneurs across the state.

The recipient of State Entrepreneur Award 2023 are Peihauding of M/s Ngurie company from Peren district for his innovative Bio-enhancer an organic composition that addresses key challenges faced by flower growers and for contributing to Agricultural sustainable and resilient ecosystem, Mulungnenla Pogen of M/s ISTI Natural Dimapur for her commitment in crafting herbal skin care solutions using indigenous herbs, Nengneithem Hengna of M/s Runway India Dimapur for integrating Nagaland indigenous inspired Jewellery into mainstream fashion and promoting tribal art.

The recipient of state Handicraft award 2023 are: Vekuvolu Dozo, (Textiles Loin Loom); Shirme Ruivavao, (wood carving); Imtiyala Handicraft crocheted craft; Cenam Wangcha (Handicraft Beats work); Vikheli H. Ayemi (textiles Loin Loom); Kekuweu Lomi (textiles Loin Loom) and Imtisenla (Handicraft Jewelry).

Under One District One Product (ODOP), 10 chilli farmers and other 10 farmers cultivating pineapple, coffee, kiwi, plum, avocado, tomatoes, basmati rice, from the district of Kohima, Chumoukedima, Mokokchung, Mon, Peren, and Phek were given organic certification as per National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) standard. (NNN)