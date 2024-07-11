Fish farming in Manipur

IMPHAL, July 10: The Government of Manipur has been taking up various measures for further improvement of the production of fish in the state. The state government feels that fish farming is the future economy of Manipur.

As the state observed the 24th National Fish Farmers Day today, concerned officials and the department stated about the fish farming situation in Manipur and the measures they have been taking.

Addressing the gathering, M.H. Khan, Special Chief Secretary, Forest, RD & PR, TA & Hills, Government of Manipur, said that fishery is the future of the economy of Manipur. The shortage of fish production faced earlier in the state has been overcome by the efficient, hard working and dedicated fish farmers of the state along with the help of modern technologies, he also said. They are also playing a vital role in saving the indigenous Sareng (a type of fish in Manipur).

He further expressed how Andhra Pradesh and other South Indian states play a major role in fish production. He mentioned the proposed action plan by the Chief Minister of Manipur in the year 2020 with the help of Central Agricultural University (CAU), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other experts from the Government of India to meet the demand and supply gap of fish production in Manipur.

Khan further opined how the state is socio-economically dependent on this activity for their livelihood.

The Government of India has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) towards the fish sector development. Besides this, the Department must converge with departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Forest and Environment and Climate Change in improving, preserving and production of the indigenous fish varieties.

Further, the officer then urged to introduce more training programs of fish farmers and to take up capacity building programs to the related staff for augmenting their fishery activities.

H Balkrishna Singh, director, fisheries Manipur expressed that, with the contribution and rigorous help from our efficient fish farmers, “we have been able to fulfil the shortcomings successfully within a short period of time”.

He further added that the hatchery farms have started functioning in recent times. The Fishery department along with the fish farmers, have been able to achieve ‘Sustainable Right of aquaculture’. Lastly, assuring that the Department of Fisheries is ever ready to help each fish farmer, he appealed to the farmers to give their best.

Six successful fish farmers who are involved in promoting Sareng shared their experiences and were being felicitated along with some officials of the directorate in the function. (NNN)