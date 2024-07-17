Five KCP (N) militants nabbed in Manipur

IMPHAL, July 16: Five cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) have been arrested in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said.

One person kidnapped by the militants was also rescued and arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the insurgents during the operation by security forces in Khongjom Tekcham area on Monday, a police statement said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Konsam Rohit Singh (23), Yanglem Bikash Meitei (24), Thangjam Chanba Singh (27) Moirangthem Anand Singh (37) and Keisham Nelson Singh (28).

Four 9 mm pistols, over 18 cartridges, a four-wheeler and seven mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the killing of a CRPF personnel at Mongbung village in Jiribam district on Sunday, security forces conducted combing operations and seized arms and ammunition from the area.

A carbine M1 rifle along with two magazines and 342 cartridges were among the items seized on Monday. (PTI)