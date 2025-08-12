26.8 C
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Five Manipur Police Officers Suspended Over Alleged Bribery and Misconduct

By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, AUGUST 12: Five officials, among them an inspector, have been suspended by the Manipur Police for gross misconduct, dereliction of duty, and conduct unbecoming of police officers, as per an official announcement on Tuesday.

Inspector Ningthoujam Devdas Singh, who handled the Commando Unit in Imphal East, was suspended forthwith by direction of Director General of Police Rajiv Singh. During suspension, he will be stationed at the office of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East, and cannot go out of the station without authorization from the competent authorities. He will get subsistence allowance under the service rules.

Four more were suspended — Sub-Inspector B. Debson Singh and Constable Tarique Aziz from the commando unit of Imphal East, Head Constable Md Rakib from the commando unit of Thoubal, and Jemadar Md Amin Shah from the 7th Battalion of Manipur Rifles in Khabeisoi, Imphal East. Each of these officers was suspended through an individual order.

Even though the police did not provide specific information regarding the misconduct, sources indicated that the move was connected to bribery charges relating to the release of drug peddlers who had been arrested with narcotics.

Sub-Inspector Debson Singh had earlier been arrested in 2013 on allegations of carrying over ₹3 crore worth of drugs to Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Top officials explained these suspensions are in accordance with the department’s zero-tolerance approach to corruption and indiscipline in the force.

