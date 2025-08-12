Parliament Passes Manipur Budget Amid Opposition Protests Over Bihar Electoral Roll Issue

HT DIGITAL

AUGUST 12: The Manipur Budget for 2025-26 was cleared by Parliament on Monday and sent back the budgetary counterpart bill to the Lok Sabha, while opposition parties organized protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Rajya Sabha also passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which had previously cleared the Lower House on August 8. Proceedings in the Upper House, though, were disrupted loudly as opposition members insisted on a detailed discussion on the Bihar SIR row.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemned the opposition for raking up a ruckus over the passing of Manipur’s budget, observing that most of those shouting slogans had earlier expressed concern over the state’s condition but were now opting for slogans instead of discussion. Leader of the House JP Nadda blamed opposition MPs for “obstructionism” and continued to assert that the government was ready to debate all matters.

The appropriation bill authorises withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the current financial year. Its passage comes as the state remains under President’s Rule, with Parliament also adopting a statutory resolution to extend central rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.

President’s Rule was initially declared on February 13, 2025, when Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. It can be extended for six months at a time under the law, and the Centre will directly administer the governance. Manipur has been in political and security upheaval ever since ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023 between tribal and non-tribal groups. Amit Shah, the Home Minister, has linked the unrest to tensions created by a Manipur High Court order, subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court, making it clear that it was an ethnic struggle and not a failure of the government, terrorism, or religious conflict.