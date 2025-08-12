Rs 51-Crore Skywalk to Enhance Tourism in Meghalaya’s Mawkdok Dympep Valley

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 12: A Rs 51-crore skywalk deck will be constructed soon in picturesque Mawkdok Dympep Valley close to Sohra, Meghalaya, to give a boost to the tourism experience for visitors here.

The project, at the tender phase, will include a 40-meter-long pedestrian walkway spanning some 0.54 acres, having a total spread of some 2,195 square meters.

As part of a larger tourism development scheme, the skywalk will be added to new luxury hotels in Sohra to cater to the increasing tourist visits. Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem said that tourist influx has picked up over the last couple of months, rebounding after a slump after an Indore tourist was murdered in May.

Despite that experience, Mylliem underlined that Sohra remains a popular travel destination. To enhance safety even further, officials are implementing new regulations, such as compulsory local guides for visitors and installing CCTV cameras at major tourist attractions.