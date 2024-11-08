Special Lok Adalat on November 9, over 14, 000 cases to be address in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 7: A Special Lok Adalats will be held across all the District and Sub-Divisional Courts of Tripura on Saturday, November 9.

Jhuma Datta Chowdhury, Member Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Service Authority said in a press statement that over 14,223 pending cases are set to be addressed in this one-day effort, with the aim of resolving disputes through amicable settlements.

“The cases taken up will cover a wide range of issues, including 9,756 traffic-related cases under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 3,832 cases under the Tripura Police Act, 122 under the Tripura Gambling Act, 441 related to the Tripura Excise Act, 31 cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 7 forest-related criminal cases, 27 cognizable criminal cases, and 7 cases under the Animal Act”, she said.

She said that to manage the volume, 24 special benches have been constituted for these Lok Adalat, with a maximum of 5 benches operating in Khowai district alone.

Paralegal volunteers will be available to assist parties who have received notices, ensuring they have the support necessary to understand the proceedings and make informed decisions.