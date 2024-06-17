27 C
Freight loading over NFR increases by 16.83%

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 16: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has registered 1.034 million tonnes of loading of various commodities in May this year, which is an increase of 16.83 per cent in comparison with the same period last year.

The NFR has been working dedicatedly round the clock to serve its customer and ensure essential commodities reach end users in time. Hence, NFR is constantly progressing in freight loading.

During May, loading of few commodities have registered significant growth in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. During the month, food grain loading has increased by 57.7 per cent and cement loading by 122.2 per cent. While POL loading increased by 69.4 per cent, container loading increased by 33.3 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Loading of miscellaneous commodities like timber and ballast also registered an increased by 66.7 per cent and 38.8 per cent respectively, when compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

In the last two months of the current financial year May, loading of cement increased by 14 per cent, food grain by 41.5 per cent, fertilizer by 29.2 per cent, POL by 56.3 per cent and container by 33.3 per cent.

Eventually, the increase in freight loading year after year signifies the growing economic activities of the region. Progress in freight loading has generated a remarkable amount of goods revenue.

