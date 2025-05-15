Home Northeast Galo Welfare Society launches cleanliness drive under ‘Clean & Green Daporijo’ Mission

Galo Welfare Society launches cleanliness drive under ‘Clean & Green Daporijo’ Mission

By
The Hills Times
-

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 14: In a major boost to the “Clean & Green Daporijo” initiative, the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), Upper Subansiri Unit, carried out a plantation and cleanliness drive in the daily market area of Daporijo. The activity is part of a larger district-wide effort wherein the District Administration has allocated specific areas to various registered Tribal Community-Based Organizations (TCBOs) for adoption under a one-year tenure.

Speaking during the drive, Tasso Gambo lauded the collective effort and reiterated the administration’s commitment to improving hygiene and sanitation across the township. He emphasized that the Urban Development (UD) Department alone cannot achieve the mission’s objectives without active involvement from the public and key stakeholders.

“To ensure sustainable cleanliness, various colony and area-wise responsibilities have been assigned to different organizations. We need the continued cooperation of the public to maintain and build upon these efforts,” Gambo said.

He further urged the residents of Upper Subansiri to embrace civic responsibility and support the beautification of the district. “Let us make Upper Subansiri a model district in terms of cleanliness and civic discipline,” he added.

The initiative marks another step toward fostering community participation and environmental stewardship in the region.

