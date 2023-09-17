HANM to write to M’laya MPs over India’s name change issue

SHILLONG, Sept 16: The Hynniewtrep National Achik

Movement (HANM) recently informed that it will write to all

three Member of Parliament (MP) of Meghalaya to oppose

the move of the central government under the leadership of

the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to change the name of India

to Bharat.

Speaking to media persons, HNAM president Lamphrang

Kharbani alleged that the motive of the central government

to change the name of India to Bharat is to impose one

religion in the country which is against the constitution of the

country.

Kharbani said that such an idea to change the name to Bharat

also indicates that the BJP-led government disregards the

people who are not familiar with the party ideologies like

language, religion, practice and customs.

He added that the intention of the BJP government to

rename India to Bharat is unacceptable and the HANM and

the people of Meghalaya strongly oppose this since India is a

diverse nation formed by nearly 500 kingdoms including the

Khasi states.

”The HANM strongly opposed the renaming of India to

Bharat and we also urged our MPs to oppose this in the

parliament,” said Kahrbani.

Kharbani said that if the BJP-led government decides to go

ahead with renaming India to Bharat, then it will clearly show

that the party does not respect the kingdom that was formed

to make India and this might lead to mass protests all over

the country including in Meghalaya. (NNN)