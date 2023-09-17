HANM to write to M’laya MPs over India’s name change issue

SHILLONG, Sept 16: The Hynniewtrep National Achik
Movement (HANM) recently informed that it will write to all
three Member of Parliament (MP) of Meghalaya to oppose
the move of the central government under the leadership of
the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to change the name of India
to Bharat.
Speaking to media persons, HNAM president Lamphrang
Kharbani alleged that the motive of the central government
to change the name of India to Bharat is to impose one
religion in the country which is against the constitution of the
country.
Kharbani said that such an idea to change the name to Bharat
also indicates that the BJP-led government disregards the
people who are not familiar with the party ideologies like
language, religion, practice and customs.
He added that the intention of the BJP government to
rename India to Bharat is unacceptable and the HANM and
the people of Meghalaya strongly oppose this since India is a
diverse nation formed by nearly 500 kingdoms including the
Khasi states.
”The HANM strongly opposed the renaming of India to
Bharat and we also urged our MPs to oppose this in the
parliament,” said Kahrbani.
Kharbani said that if the BJP-led government decides to go
ahead with renaming India to Bharat, then it will clearly show
that the party does not respect the kingdom that was formed
to make India and this might lead to mass protests all over
the country including in Meghalaya. (NNN)