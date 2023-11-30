NMC announces temporary arrangements for Manipur medical colleges displaced students

NEW DELHI, Nov 29: All displaced students from four medical

colleges in violence-hit areas of Manipur will be allowed to

have online classes or on hybrid mode at Churachandpur

Medical College as a temporary arrangement.

Further, examinations for all such students will be arranged in

that medical college only and the shortfall in attendance and

internal assessment will be arranged through special classes,

the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided.

These decisions were conveyed by the NMC to the Manipur

government on Wednesday after a team of members from the

commission including the president of Under-Graduate Medical

Education Board visited Imphal and held a detailed discussion

with state authorities and deans of all four medical colleges to

assess the situation and find a reasonable solution arising due

to law-and-order problems.

The state government has been writing to the Union health

ministry and the NMC for alternative arrangements for

conducting classes and examinations for the displaced students

of JNIMS, RIMS, CMC and SHIJA Medical College in Manipur

since the outbreak of violence in Manipur on May 3.

“After detailed discussion, competent authority in NMC

decided that all displaced students from four medical colleges

in violence hit areas of Manipur will be allowed to have online

classes or on hybrid mode at Churachandpur Medical College.

“Examination for all such displaced students also to be

arranged in that Medical College only and deficiency in

attendance and Internal Assessment to be arranged through

special classes,” the NMC said in a communication to the

commissioner cum secretary, health and family welfare in

Manipur.

The state authority may also make an arrangement for

utilisation of displaced faculties at Churachandpur Medical

College. It further informed that external examiners for

conducting examination should be arranged by the university or

the state authorities from outside Manipur as deemed fit for

conducting examinations physically, i.e., offline internal

examiners may be conducting assessment online.

“Present arrangement is temporary in nature to resolve the

crisis and this is not at all a transfer/migration as there is no

provision of transfer/migration in regulations.

“Above permission has been granted after taking into account

the extraordinary situation in Manipur and shall be applicable

for a period of one year or till the situation becomes normal,

whichever is earlier. Permission so granted is specific to a

specific situation and MAY NOT be taken as precedent at all,”

the NMC said in the communication. (PTI)