NMC announces temporary arrangements for Manipur medical colleges displaced students

NEW DELHI, Nov 29: All displaced students from four medical
colleges in violence-hit areas of Manipur will be allowed to
have online classes or on hybrid mode at Churachandpur
Medical College as a temporary arrangement.
Further, examinations for all such students will be arranged in
that medical college only and the shortfall in attendance and
internal assessment will be arranged through special classes,
the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided.
These decisions were conveyed by the NMC to the Manipur
government on Wednesday after a team of members from the
commission including the president of Under-Graduate Medical
Education Board visited Imphal and held a detailed discussion
with state authorities and deans of all four medical colleges to
assess the situation and find a reasonable solution arising due
to law-and-order problems.
The state government has been writing to the Union health
ministry and the NMC for alternative arrangements for
conducting classes and examinations for the displaced students
of JNIMS, RIMS, CMC and SHIJA Medical College in Manipur
since the outbreak of violence in Manipur on May 3.
“After detailed discussion, competent authority in NMC
decided that all displaced students from four medical colleges
in violence hit areas of Manipur will be allowed to have online
classes or on hybrid mode at Churachandpur Medical College.
“Examination for all such displaced students also to be
arranged in that Medical College only and deficiency in
attendance and Internal Assessment to be arranged through
special classes,” the NMC said in a communication to the
commissioner cum secretary, health and family welfare in
Manipur.
The state authority may also make an arrangement for
utilisation of displaced faculties at Churachandpur Medical
College. It further informed that external examiners for
conducting examination should be arranged by the university or
the state authorities from outside Manipur as deemed fit for
conducting examinations physically, i.e., offline internal
examiners may be conducting assessment online.
“Present arrangement is temporary in nature to resolve the
crisis and this is not at all a transfer/migration as there is no
provision of transfer/migration in regulations.
“Above permission has been granted after taking into account
the extraordinary situation in Manipur and shall be applicable
for a period of one year or till the situation becomes normal,
whichever is earlier. Permission so granted is specific to a
specific situation and MAY NOT be taken as precedent at all,”
the NMC said in the communication. (PTI)