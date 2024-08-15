28 C
HNLC pushes for ‘Hynniewtrep History Month’ and ongoing struggle

Representational Image
SHILLONG, Aug 14: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to continue its political armed movement till the government listens to the cause of the Hynniewtrep people.

In a statement issued on the occasion of HNLC’s 37th raising day, the outfit’s general secretary-cum-publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said, “On the occasion of our 37th anniversary, I express gratitude to the colleagues of the HNLC, the families of all our members, supporters, NGOs, the media, and the public. 

He said, “The sacrifices made by our members in fighting against the colonial imperialist government will never be in vain, and we are committed to continuing our political armed movement until the government listens to our cause. We believe that we are the last hope for the people of Hynniewtrep and that the HNLC is the final opportunity for the Government of India to address our concerns.”

“On this day, I just want to tell you that this month is a special month that marks the historical events of our Jaidbynriew: the 13th marks the death anniversary of Bah Che, the 14th marks the raising day of HNLC, and the 15th marks the birthday of our legend, Syiem Wickliffe,” he said while recommending, “The Hynñiewtrep brothers and organizations (to) officially declare this month as ‘Hynñiewtrep History Month’ or ‘Hynñiewtrep History Week’.”

“Through this initiative, our community can plan and host a range of events such as cultural performances, historical exhibitions, educational lectures, and storytelling sessions. These events will aim to showcase and honor the significant contributions and sacrifices made by our heroes and freedom fighters throughout history,” he said.

“If a race has no history, it means that it has no record. If there is no record, there is nothing. As we know, the important part of a tree is a seed, not a root or its branches. Similarly, the important part of any nation is its history,” he further said. 

“In conclusion, I would like to say that the Government of India does not destroy us because we are Hynniewtrep, nor because we are Christians or Niam Tynrai; we are destroyed because we lack self-knowledge,” Nongtraw stated. (NNN)

