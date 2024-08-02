Holiday declared for Meghalaya schools today

SHILLONG, Aug 1: The Meghalaya government has announced that all schools falling under the Shillong Municipal Area will remain closed on August 2, in view of the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup 2024 at JNS Complex, Polo Ground.

An order issued by the director of school education & literacy Swapnil Tembe said, “In pursuance of the letter dated July 29 received from the Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Meghalaya pertaining to the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup 2024 to be held on August 2 at JNS Complex, Polo Ground, Shillong and in anticipation of extremely heavy traffic congestions, all the schools that fall under Shillong Municipal Area shall remain closed on August 2, to avoid any hardships to the students.” (NNN)