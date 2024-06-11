32 C
HSYF blames cement factory of destroying Bthar forest

SHILLONG, June 10: The Hima Sutnga Youth Federation (HSYF) demanded the Meghalaya state government to direct the Cosmos Cement Limited to stop mining of limestone and felling of trees from forest areas under Elaka Sutnga in East Jaintia Hills.

HSYF president Nangbha Nongtdu alleged that the cement company was responsible in destroying the Bthar forest situated along Umthe, Umkboh, Tongspo and Umshngain villages under Elaka Sutnga.

Nongtdu claimed that the forest area was situated not less than 2-3 kilometer to the company and to acting Doloi gave the permission to its management to utilize it.

He added that the Dorbar of Elaka Sutnga had held a meeting and had taken a unanimous decision to not allow the mining of limestone, sand and felling of trees in the forest areas. However, the illegal activities of the company continue unabated.

“As residents of Elaka Sutnga we don’t want to take matters into our hands and hence, we urge the state government and the department concerned to intervene and direct the Cosmos Cement Limited to stop utilizing the forest of the Elaka,” said Nongtdu. (NNN)

