HYC continues to crack down on drug menace

SHILLONG, July 22: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council, in its ongoing drive against the drug menace afflicting the local youth in Shillong, conducted a raid in public spaces last night which continued into the wee hours recently.

This raid was led by HYC Secretary Isaac Basaiawmoit in the presence of Vice President Donboklang Kharlyngdoh.

In the raid, about 20 local youths as well as individuals from outside the state were apprehended along with 15 containers used to store drugs, cash, marijuana, alcohol and knives.

The raid started from Polo area to Motphran, Them Iew Mawlong and Stand Bhoi.

After the seizure, the drugs were set aflame in front of the apprehended.

Out of 20 apprehended drug users, three minors were shifted to rehabilitation centers in Assam after the consent of the parents.

Isaac Basaiawmoit said that despite the summons of the law enforcement agencies to the leaders of the HYC, the council party will not be afraid and will continue to raid, as it is clear that if there are fewer drug users and dealers, there are fewer crimes in the state. (NNN)