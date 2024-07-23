27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

HYC continues to crack down on drug menace

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, July 22: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council, in its ongoing drive against the drug menace afflicting the local youth in Shillong, conducted a raid in public spaces last night which continued into the wee hours recently.

This raid was led by HYC Secretary Isaac Basaiawmoit in the presence of Vice President Donboklang Kharlyngdoh.

- Advertisement -

In the raid, about 20 local youths as well as individuals from outside the state were apprehended along with 15 containers used to store drugs, cash, marijuana, alcohol and knives.

The raid started from Polo area to Motphran, Them Iew Mawlong and Stand Bhoi.

After the seizure, the drugs were set aflame in front of the apprehended.

Out of 20 apprehended drug users, three minors were shifted to rehabilitation centers in Assam after the consent of the parents.

- Advertisement -

Isaac Basaiawmoit said that despite the summons of the law enforcement agencies to the leaders of the HYC, the council party will not be afraid and will continue to raid, as it is clear that if there are fewer drug users and dealers, there are fewer crimes in the state. (NNN)

7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Security beefed up at India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya: BSF

The Hills Times -
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels