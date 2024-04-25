IED explosion damages bridge on NH 2 in Manipur

IMPHAL, April 24: A bridge on the National Highway 2 in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Kangpokpi district was partially damaged in an IED explosion early on Wednesday, disrupting traffic movement in the area, police said.

The blast occurred on the bridge between Sapermeina and Koubru Leikha areas around 12.45 am, an officer said.

No casualties were reported so far in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast, he said.

Three craters and cracks on both ends of the bridge were noticed, the officer said.

Movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped on the bridge connecting Manipur’s capital Imphal with Nagaland’s Dimapur.

Minutes after the explosion, police personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the bridge, he said, adding that an investigation into the IED blast has been initiated.

Some two-wheelers, however, were seen plying on the bridge this morning.

The IED explosion occurred hours after gunfights broke out between village volunteers of the two warring communities in Imphal West district.

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year. (PTI)