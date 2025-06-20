30.3 C
IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Northeast

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning of heavy to very heavy rain in various Northeast Indian states on Friday. The states affected are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Apart from the rain, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms in scattered locations, which can also be accompanied by lightning and squally winds. These weather conditions are likely to cause localised disruptions, and citizens have been advised to stay alert and take precautions.

The IMD also added that the southwest monsoon will advance further into regions of the Northeast, along with neighboring areas of North and Central India, in the next two to three days. The monsoon advancement will lead to sustained rain activity in the area.

IndiGo Flight to Chennai Diverted to Bengaluru Due to Low Fuel

