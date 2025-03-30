IMD issues yellow alert for Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 29: The Meteorological Department of Agartala has issued a Yellow warning for Tripura for the hot and humid weather which will continue for the next three days.

The department has said that due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions and high solar insolation and the transport of hot westerly winds, day temperature very likely to be 36 degrees Celsius and above at one or two places over the districts of Tripura and likely to be a above normal by 3 to 4°C at some places over the districts of Tripura during next 3 days.

“Moreover, an increase in atmospheric moisture is expected in some districts of Tripura during this period, which may contribute to rising humidity levels”, said the department.

The department said the Hot and humid conditions can lead to health issues such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, and worsening of existing conditions like asthma, heart disease, and kidney problems.

The department has also advised to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m, sufficient drinking of water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

“While travelling, carry water with you. If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body. Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink. Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night. Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently”, the department said.