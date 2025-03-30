21.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 30, 2025
type here...

IMD issues yellow alert for Tripura

Intense heat and humidity for next three days

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 29: The Meteorological Department of Agartala has issued a Yellow warning for Tripura for the hot and humid weather which will continue for the next three days.

- Advertisement -

The department has said that due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions and high solar insolation and the transport of hot westerly winds, day temperature very likely to be 36 degrees Celsius and above at one or two places over the districts of Tripura and likely to be a above normal by 3 to 4°C at some places over the districts of Tripura during next 3 days.

Related Posts:

“Moreover, an increase in atmospheric moisture is expected in some districts of Tripura during this period, which may contribute to rising humidity levels”, said the department.

The department said the Hot and humid conditions can lead to health issues such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, and worsening of existing conditions like asthma, heart disease, and kidney problems.

The department has also advised to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m,  sufficient drinking of water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty,  wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

- Advertisement -

“While travelling, carry water with you.  If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.  Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.  If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.  Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.  Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.  Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently”, the department said.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Inter school speech competition

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April