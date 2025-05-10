Tripura braces for Hot, Humid days; Thunderstorm warning issued from May 10

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 9: The Meteorological Centre in Agartala has issued an alert for hot and humid weather conditions expected to persist across Tripura over the next two days. Alongside, a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning from May 10 to 14.

- Advertisement -

According to a press statement, a combination of partly cloudy skies, high moisture levels, and intense solar radiation is likely to push daytime temperatures to 37°C or higher in many parts of the state. In some areas, temperatures are expected to remain 3°C to 5°C above normal.

The department also noted the presence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over Northeast Assam and its neighbouring areas, which currently extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

“During the past 24 hours, very light rainfall was recorded in isolated areas of Tripura, particularly in the North district, while the rest of the state experienced dry conditions. Maximum temperatures saw a noticeable rise and remained appreciably above the seasonal average,” the statement said.

The yellow warning issued by the Met Centre cautions that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across North, Unakoti, Khowai, West, Sepahijala, Gomati, and Dhalai districts between May 10 and 14.

- Advertisement -

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms.