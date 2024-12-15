22 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 15, 2024
type here...

Medical college in Meghalaya empanelled under Ayushman Bharat

State Health Agency Meghalaya team conducted comprehensive training program

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: The PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC) has achieved a significant milestone by being empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The hospital facilities under this scheme have been operational since December 13, 2024. A letter from the National Health Authority, Government of India, confirmed that “after going through all the steps for hospital empanelment,” PIMC has been deemed eligible for inclusion under AB PM-JAY.

- Advertisement -

As part of the implementation process, a team from the State Health Agency Meghalaya conducted a comprehensive training program at PIMC, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). This program focused on utilizing the Beneficiary Identification System (BIS), Transaction Management System (TMS), Medical Documentation, Claims and Adjudication, and Grievance Management under the AB PM-JAY. Doctors, nurses, and technical staff from PIMC actively participated in the training session to ensure seamless delivery of the scheme’s benefits to beneficiaries.

Related Posts:

Following the training, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital under the State Nodal Agency-Meghalaya, and Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. This collaboration is pivotal for the effective implementation of the AB PM-JAY and the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) in the state.

Mehjabeen Rahman, principal secretary of USTM, expressed her enthusiasm about this development. She stated, “PIMC has been authorized to register Meghalaya’s residents under the MHIS-PM JAY Scheme, enabling them to access extensive healthcare benefits provided by the State and Central Governments. Notably, Meghalaya stands out as the only state in India where patients can avail of Outpatient Department (OPD) services worth up to Rs 30,000 for free under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.”

The training program was conducted by a distinguished team of officials, including:Skhemjingmut Law, IT Manager, MHIS & PMJAY; Natus Ladia, Monitoring and Control Officer, MHIS; Daniel G. Marbaniang, District Program Manager, MHIS & PMJAY; JopskhenLyngwa, HR Manager, MHIS; Brandon BazeleyRymbai, IEC &Enrollment Manager; Anupam Chandra Marak, Claims Manager; Dr.Hawapaka Suting, Medical Officer, MHIS; and Sarat Mallicee, State Project Manager, Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd.

- Advertisement -

This empanelment marks a significant step towards enhancing healthcare access and affordability for the people of Meghalaya. PIMC is committed to ensuring that the benefits of this landmark initiative reach every eligible individual in the state.

10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India