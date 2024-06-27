32 C
Itanagar’s Women Police Station achieves ISO certification

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media platform X to announce the same mentioning, "It is a significant milestone you have achieved thanks to your collective efforts to maintain high standards of quality management and service delivery."

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 27: The prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification has been awarded to the Women Police Station, operating under the jurisdiction of the capital police in Itanagar.

CM Khandu emphasized that the certification boosts the credibility and trust in the police force within the community, while also establishing a standard for other police stations to aim for excellence in their duties.

“The certification not only enhances the credibility and trust of the community in the police force but also sets a benchmark for other police stations to strive for excellence in their operations”, the Chief Minister added.

The certification process entailed a thorough examination of the station’s procedures, policies, and practices.

The assessment confirmed that the Women Police Station adheres to rigorous protocols and consistently endeavors to enhance its services, guaranteeing a caring and effective response to incidents concerning women and children.

