KHADC to come with a tribal clans list

SHILLONG, May 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has decided to soon come up with a list of tribal clans within the council’s jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters recently, KHADC deputy chief executive member, PN Syiem said that the decision was taken at a meeting convened by the KHADC with the members of the different clans and traditional heads following a lot of debate on the Scheduled Tribe issue and the role of the tribal clans.

“We have decided to come up with a list of all tribal clans within the council’s jurisdiction and accordingly we have requested the different clans to send their details to the council so that their respective clans can be included in the said list,” Syiem said.

He said the meeting had also discussed the need to find out if there are clans which are forgotten or not existing any more before publishing the final list of tribal clans within the council’s jurisdiction.

Syiem said that the objective is to streamline the clan administration in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

“After taking the views and suggestions, we feel that there is a need to have a list of tribal clans under the council’s jurisdiction so that the issuance of certificate will be done in a proper manner,” he added.

He said that the council will again convene a meeting on the matter to get all tribal clans on board.

In regards to the definition of who is a Khasi, the deputy CEM said, “We have discussed that the matter has to be as per KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997. However, we still have to discuss the issue as has been expressed by the majority of the stakeholders before taking decision on the matter.”

Leader of Opposition, Titosstarwell Chyne said that the council is happy to note that members of different clans and traditional heads are supporting the Lineage Act as well as the recent notification issued by the social welfare department in regards to the ST certificate issue.

He also urged that all clans should submit their full details in order for the council to come up with the said list of tribal clans in the Khasi Hills region of the state. (NNN)