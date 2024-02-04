12 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 4, 2024
type here...

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates several projects in Arunachal

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Feb 3: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated several projects in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra Daadi district.

Addressing a gathering at Gangte, Rijiju, the Minister for Earth Science, claimed that remote areas of the state have witnessed massive development in the last 10 years.

- Advertisement -

Rijiju inaugurated five projects undertaken by the Public Works Department, including the construction of infrastructure of Gangte Government Upper Primary School at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, inspection bungalow at Gangte at Rs 2.5 crore, ground at Rai Balo Government Secondary School at a Rs 1 crore, multipurpose community hall at Dambu Happa village at Rs 4 crore and two badminton courts at Chambang town at Rs 1.5 crore.

He said the government is committed to providing LPG connections to every house, and all villages in the state will have 100 per cent mobile connectivity in the coming months. (PTI)

10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mechukha Valley in Arunachal receives season’s first snowfall

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron