Landslide Claims Three Lives in Majua Village South Sikkim

June 10, Monday: A devastating landslide, set off by incessant heavy rainfall, struck the serene landscape of Majua Village in Yangang, South Sikkim, shattering the tranquility of the early morning hours on Monday. The catastrophic event unfolded at approximately 6:30 am, catching the residents off guard and plunging the community into a state of shock and grief.

Tragically, the landslide resulted in the loss of three precious lives, with two males, Yabha Subba and Bishal Rai, and one female, Manita Rai, succumbing to the merciless force of nature. Additionally, one individual has been left critically injured, battling for survival amidst the wreckage and devastation.

The impact of the landslide was not confined solely to loss of life; the disaster wrought havoc upon the physical landscape of Majua Village, with seven houses reduced to rubble and debris. Furthermore, the force of the landslide inflicted significant damage upon more than three other residences, leaving families displaced and communities shattered.

In the wake of this calamity, the District Collector of Namchi district swiftly responded to the crisis, coordinating rescue and relief efforts to provide assistance to the affected families. Emergency personnel, volunteers, and local authorities are working tirelessly to assess the extent of the damage, offer support to those in need, and ensure the safety and well-being of the entire community.

As Majua Village grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the spirit of resilience and solidarity among its residents shines through, as they come together to navigate through the challenging days ahead and rebuild their lives amidst the rubble.