Mammoth crowd takes out rally in Manipur

IMPHAL, July 29 (NNN): A large number of people rallied on the streets in Imphal on Saturday in connection with the prevailing issues in Manipur.

The mammoth rally was organized by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

The rally also reaffirmed to safeguard the territorial integrity of Manipur while rejecting separate administration demands raised by the Kukis.

People from different walks of life from across the valley districts of Manipur braved the scorching sun of the day to take part in the rally that kicked off from THAU Ground in Imphal’s Thangmeiband and culminated at Hatta Kangjeibung after covering the streets of the capital city.

A public meeting that followed the rally passed a five-point resolution which included among others to serve an ultimatum to the Manipur government to convene a special session of the state Assembly by August 5.

The resolutions are:

1. To end the present conflict, foreign illegal (immigrants) Chin-Kuki narco Terrorists must be totally exterminated; No separate administration arrangement in Manipur.

2. No creation of the state within the state (Supra state).

3. Full implementation of NRC in the state immediately.

4. To convene a Special Assembly Session by August 5, 2023 and to take a resolution to save the integrity of Manipur and convey the same to Centre.

5. A memorandum should be submitted to the Prime Minister to appraise the first three resolutions.

As announced earlier by COCOMI, people from across the valley districts converged at THAU Ground before 10 am.

During the rally, various slogans denouncing the aggression in Manipur by “foreign militants”, demanding abrogation of Suspension of Operation (SoO) truce with Kuki based militant groups, rejecting the demand for separate administration and calling for protection of territorial integrity of Manipur, etc. were chanted.

Leaders of the COCOMI and other organisations, speaking at the public meeting, expressed their strong disappointment over the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as Manipur is burning for the last 76 days.

They also strongly condemned chief minister N Biren Singh for his “government’s inaction” to end the violence.

They demanded that narco-terrorists must be completely rooted out from the soil of Manipur while driving out the illegal immigrants to end the present conflict.