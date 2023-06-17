Man from Manipur arrested in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 16 (NNN): A 41-year-old man from Manipur was arrested along with heroin in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya today.

Shokhothang Touthang was arrested from Nongsning by the ANTF team and Khliehriat police during a checking at BMS fuel station, district superintendent of police Jagpal Singh said.

26 soap cases containing heroin weighing 278.03gm were also seized from his possession, he also said.

Touthang was proceeding from Aizawl towards Shillong, the police officer added.

A case has been registered at the Khliehriat police station and an investigation is on to reveal the backward and forward linkages.

