Seven arrested with marijuana in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, June 20(NNN): Seven persons were arrested along with marijuana in East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

 

The arrested persons have been identified as Joyel Das, Pronoy Mazumdar, Gaurav Gupta, Karnajit Sarkar, Sujit Sarkar, Tutan Sarkar and Sanjit Sarkar. All are from South Tripura, superintendent of police (SP), Jagpal Singh Dhaoa said.

 

During checking, one Tata Tigor fled from Nongsning Naka at a very high speed thereby endangering the life of ANTF and police personnel.

 

However, the vehicle was detained near Khliehriat police station and three occupants were detained.

 

During the search, 57 packets weighing 251.30Kg of pressed grass were found. A preliminary test was conducted and the test confirmed it to be marijuana, the police officer said.

 

He added that initial interrogation revealed that the owner of the vehicle and contrabands along with his three friends were travelling in another vehicle (Hyundai i20) were detained at Kongong EJH and brought to Khliehriat police station.

 

A case has been registered and an investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages.

