Manipur CM congratulates Loktak Development Authority for cleaning channel

IMPHAL, Nov 22: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has

congratulated the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) for

successfully cleaning the Khordak Channel, which plays a

pivotal role in maintaining the ecological equilibrium of this

wetland.

Taking to X, Singh said the significance of Khordak channel in

the state’s Bishnupur district “lies in its pivotal role in regulating

water flow, sustaining a delicate balance that supports both

local communities and a diverse array of plant and animal life.

This accomplishment is a significant step towards realising my

cherished dream of restoring Loktak Lake to its pristine,

untarnished grandeur.”

“The preservation of Loktak Lake is not just a governmental

initiative but a collective responsibility that requires the active

participation of each community,” he added.

Singh also thanked the communities of Thanga, Khordak,

Nongmaikhong and Laphupat Tera and LDA chairman

Asnikumar Singh for their unwavering support in the

conservation efforts.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I want to emphasise the

importance of continued collaboration. Loktak Lake is a

precious natural treasure that deserves our utmost care. I urge

every citizen to join hands in the ongoing conservation

initiatives, as your support is instrumental in achieving our

shared goal of ensuring a sustainable and thriving

environment,” he added. (PTI)