Manipur CM congratulates Loktak Development Authority for cleaning channel

IMPHAL, Nov 22: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has
congratulated the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) for
successfully cleaning the Khordak Channel, which plays a
pivotal role in maintaining the ecological equilibrium of this
wetland.
Taking to X, Singh said the significance of Khordak channel in
the state’s Bishnupur district “lies in its pivotal role in regulating
water flow, sustaining a delicate balance that supports both
local communities and a diverse array of plant and animal life.
This accomplishment is a significant step towards realising my
cherished dream of restoring Loktak Lake to its pristine,
untarnished grandeur.”
“The preservation of Loktak Lake is not just a governmental
initiative but a collective responsibility that requires the active
participation of each community,” he added.
Singh also thanked the communities of Thanga, Khordak,
Nongmaikhong and Laphupat Tera and LDA chairman
Asnikumar Singh for their unwavering support in the
conservation efforts.
“As we celebrate this milestone, I want to emphasise the
importance of continued collaboration. Loktak Lake is a
precious natural treasure that deserves our utmost care. I urge
every citizen to join hands in the ongoing conservation
initiatives, as your support is instrumental in achieving our
shared goal of ensuring a sustainable and thriving
environment,” he added. (PTI)