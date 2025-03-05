Manipur Cyber Crime Police Arrest Two Teachers Over HSSLCE 2025 Physics Question Paper Leak 

Cyber Crime Police Station Superintendent of Police Ningombam John confirmed that the authorities booked a case when they found out about the leak.

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 5: The Manipur Cyber Crime Police have detained two teachers in relation to the leak of the Physics question paper in the current Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLCE) 2025. The exam is being held by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM).

Cyber Crime Police Station Superintendent of Police Ningombam John confirmed that the authorities booked a case when they found out about the leak. A rapid and intensive probe resulted in identifying and arresting those involved in the crime.

The two persons arrested are Maibam Sunil Singh, 33, a Physics teacher at Paradise English School in Thoubal and an Assistant Officer-in-Charge of an exam center, and Ningombam Jagdish Singh, 33, a Chemistry teacher at the same school. The investigators have found that Sunil Singh also runs a private hostel, which could have been involved in the incident.

The authorities detained both teachers on March 3 and March 4, 2025, after following due legal procedures. Police confiscated incriminating evidence, such as mobile phones, during the operation, which are likely to support further investigation.

Both the accused have been remanded to judicial custody till March 8 as police keep investigating further in this case.