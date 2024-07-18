31 C
Normalcy returning to violence-hit Tripura locality

Govt releasing relief to affected families

AGARTALA, July 17: With normalcy returning to violence-hit Gandatwisa in Tripura’s Dhalai district following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, the administration has started releasing interim relief to the affected families, an official said on Wednesday.

The state government has already sanctioned Rs 1.54 crore for 165 families whose houses were burnt in arson attacks and are now staying in a temporary shelter, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gandatwisa, Chandrajoy Reang, told PTI.

The government also sanctioned Rs 6 lakh for the family of the deceased, identified as Parameshwar Reang, who was injured in a clash between two groups on July 7. The 19-year-old college student died in a hospital on July 12.

“The situation limps back to normalcy at Gandatwisa. No fresh violence has been reported since yesterday. Markets and shops were open. We are keeping a tab on the situation,” the sub-divisional magistrate said.

He said each of the affected families is being given Rs 25,000 as interim relief.

“Detailed assessment of the affected houses, shops and other properties are being carried out. After the completion of the assessment, the balance financial assistance will be made shortly,” he said.

A medical camp was opened at Gandatwisa while additional security forces would remain in place for a few more days, he said. (PTI)

