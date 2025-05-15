Manipur: Matric & Higher Secondary achievers honoured

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 14: In a touching show of gratitude and celebration, Sorshia Christian College and Needy Home Academy co-organised a Felicitation cum Thanksgiving Programme to felicitate the meritorious students of Matric and Higher Secondary Examinations 2025. The ceremony, organized at Needy Home campus, witnessed the participation of teachers, pastors, parents, and esteemed invitees.

With 93.88% pass percentage and 43 students scoring First Division, the event was not only an example of scholastic brilliance but also the consistent devotion of the institutions to whole-person education. Themreihor Lunghar (88.63%), Deborah Shaiza (83.88%), and Jami Jajo (82.36%) stood as the first three students and were given special awards, setting examples of perseverance and commitment to their fellows. Further, students secured high scores in the form of Letter Marks and Star Marks across subjects—5 and 2 in English, 23 and 7 in Additional English, 5 and 2 in Mathematics, 2 Letter Marks in Social Sciences, and 11 Letter Marks and 3 Star Marks in Home Science.

The programme began with the welcome note given by the Principal of Needy Home Academy, Themshang Sasa Shaiza. A moving speech about the power of change brought to the rural places through education by Mathiusung Pamei commenced the programme. Rev. Ngamlei Zimik, Pastor of Mapao Zingtun Baptist Church, gave blessings and prayers. Response from the parents was made by Rev. Chinaochung Zingkhai, Pastor of Tangkhul Baptist Church, Lamphel. Special Guest, Mr. Jasmat Kumar, Assistant Commandant, 152 Bn CRPF, honoured the event and complimented the students on their success. During the valedictory session, Sorei Raman, Chairman of Sorshia Christian College, shared an inspiring exhortation emphasising the College’s vision of developing value-based leadership and intellectual calibre. He also extended a warm invitation to aspiring students to be part of Sorshia Christian College, which is now open for admissions for this academic session.

The event was formally brought to a close with a closing remark and benediction by Chance Raman, Chairman of Needy Home Ministry. Parents, guardians, and prospective students looking for a balanced academic setting that combines modern learning with moral anchorage are cordially invited to visit the campus.