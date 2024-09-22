30.4 C
Manipur security forces recover weapons, explosives during search operation

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated that the search operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices from Fungei Ching in Thoubal District.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: The Manipur security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the vulnerable fringe areas of hill and valley districts in the state leading to the recovery weapons and explosives, the police officials informed on Sunday.

The police officials wrote, “Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following items were recovered.”

The items seized during the operation included: Two 9 mm SMG Carbines with magazines; One 12-Bore Single Barrel Gun; One 9 mm pistol with a magazine; One .32 pistol with a magazine; Five HE-36 hand grenades; Four arming rings; Two Tube Launching devices; Eleven live ammunition rounds; One detonator; Two BP iron plates; One BP Jacket; One tear smoke grenade; Two stun shells; One tear smoke shell; and One Walkie Talkie Baofeng Radio Set.

PM Modi reassures rhino conservation; poaching drops by 86% in Assam

