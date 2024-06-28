Meghalaya BJP concerned on high drug trafficking in state

SHILLONG, June 27: BJP chief spokesperson of Meghalaya, M Kharkrang on Thursday said the Meghalaya unit of the party, like every other responsible citizen of the state, is deeply concerned by the high drug trafficking in the state, especially in Shillong.

The party urged the government including the police, to use every resource and means at their disposal to control this menace; a menace which has affected the lives of many a youth and has adversely impacted numerous families, in the process afflicting our entire society, he said in a statement.

Kharkrang then said, while the state BJP has appreciated the government’s recent efforts through the Social Welfare Department to involve all shareholders by means of the DREAM Project, more needs to be done and the party insists that such attempts by the Govt. must result in tangible results on ground.

He also said BJP Meghalaya whole heartedly applauds the recent crackdown of the police on drug traffickers in Polo area, as well as entry points of the state, leading to the arrest of one of the kingpins – Maya Gowla – from Khliehriat.

He said the party also supports the Police department for use of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which allows preventive detention for periods ranging from one to two years for habitual offenders and big traffickers.

“This will allow the investigative agencies to complete the probe within the mandated period, meaning by the time the detention period comes to an end, the trial would expectedly be over and the offender duly convicted. Such a step will ensure that big traffickers will remain in judicial custody for longer periods; consequently others will be discouraged from committing such crimes,” he said. (NNN)