Saturday, December 9, 2023
Meghalaya Govt Promotes Strawberry Cultivation Through Sapling Distribution

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: To boost strawberry plantation, minister of agriculture & farmers’ welfare, government of Meghalaya, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh distributed strawberry planting materials to farmers in Syntung- Nohron Cluster and visited strawberry plantations at Syntung Village, Mawkynrew Community & Rural Development Block, East Khasi Hills.

Officials present on the occasion were the secretary to the government of Meghalaya, I. Laloo, IAS, director of Horticulture, D Sohtun and other senior officials.

Farmers will be further supported with packaging material and market limited. The project value is approximately Rs 2 crore.

The farmers were assisted with strawberry planting materials and drip irrigation under the Mission for Integrated Development for Horticulture and Fruit Development Scheme. The farmers contributed in terms of labour, organic manure, and other inputs. The assistance is slated to be of great benefit to the farmers as strawberry is known to be a highly profitable crop.

This planting season, around 6 lakhs saplings will be distributed by the department across strawberry clusters in Garo and Khasi Hills. The saplings will be distributed to around 500 farmers.

