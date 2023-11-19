Meghalaya Police seize heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore, one peddler held

HT Digital,

Shillong, Nov 19: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking in Meghalaya, the East Khasi Hills Police apprehended a drug trafficker and confiscated heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore. This marked the second significant drug seizure by the state police on the same day.

Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, praised the East Khasi Hills Police on the social media platform X for their continuous fight against drug trafficking.

His post read, ‘Kudos to East Khasi Hills Police for its successful operation last night that led to the arrest of a drug trafficker and the recovery of heroin worth Rs 1.75 Crore, the second such recovery on the same day!’

The Chief Minister acknowledged the unwavering dedication of the Meghalaya Police, led by Director General of Police Dr. L.R. Bishnoi, in dismantling drug networks. He noted that these regular achievements demonstrate the effective collaboration between the police and the community.

‘This success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Meghalaya Police in their mission to combat the drug menace,’ said Chief Minister Sangma.

