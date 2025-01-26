12 C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Meghalaya to see two more degree colleges this year

SHILLONG, Jan 24: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma recently announced the government’s decision to set up two more new degree colleges in the state within this academic year.
Speaking to reporters, Sangma said that the proposal has been approved by the ministry concerned.
“The two degree colleges will be established in East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills,” he added.

The minister further informed that the education department has already come up with an advertisement for recruitment of more than 100 faculty members for the two degree colleges.
Sangma said that Patharkhmah degree college and Rongjeng degree college will be starting within this academic year adding that the Mawphlang Commerce and Science college will begin from this academic year.

Stating that the education sector has been facing huge challenges for the past 40-50 years, Sangma said, “We have the highest number of schools, teachers compared to other states in the country. We have the highest number of categories of teachers. However, we don’t have enough infrastructure, enough institutions but under the dynamic leadership of the chief minister, we have started a lot of transformation. In the last five years of MDA government under the leadership of Conrad Sangma, we have constructed new buildings for the colleges, for the secondary schools, for the primary schools and other professional institutions be it polytechnics, be it ITIs also.” (NNN)

