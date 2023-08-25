Meghalaya to set up 3 medical colleges

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The Meghalaya government is all set to take

major decisions with regard to the setting up of three medical

colleges in the State.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the major

decisions will be announced during the upcoming Cabinet

meeting, which will be held on Friday.

“We have been working on this for the last many months. In

fact, it started in the last term itself but the day after

tomorrow, we will be making some major announcements. The

health minister will make the announcement after we have

passed it in the cabinet,” he said.

Sangma said that the government will be announcing its plan

for at least three medical colleges.

“We will be putting in a timeline on how long it will take and at

the same time the money that is going to be spent on it and the

working mechanism in which it will happen. With the

completion of these 3 medical colleges which are going to be

there, I am sure we are going to be able to produce almost

more than what we are getting today and very much in the

comfort of our own State,” he added.

The chief minister said that the health minister has been very

particular on this as it required financial interventions which

had to be done at his level.

“We have done that last week and now it is only a cabinet note

which is waiting to be approved,” he said while adding that this

again will be a major step to ensure overall human resource

requirement that is there will be met in a much planned

manner. (NNN)