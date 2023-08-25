Meghalaya to set up 3 medical colleges

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The Meghalaya government is all set to take
major decisions with regard to the setting up of three medical
colleges in the State.
Chief minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the major
decisions will be announced during the upcoming Cabinet
meeting, which will be held on Friday.
“We have been working on this for the last many months. In
fact, it started in the last term itself but the day after
tomorrow, we will be making some major announcements. The
health minister will make the announcement after we have
passed it in the cabinet,” he said.
Sangma said that the government will be announcing its plan
for at least three medical colleges.
“We will be putting in a timeline on how long it will take and at
the same time the money that is going to be spent on it and the
working mechanism in which it will happen. With the
completion of these 3 medical colleges which are going to be
there, I am sure we are going to be able to produce almost
more than what we are getting today and very much in the
comfort of our own State,” he added.
The chief minister said that the health minister has been very
particular on this as it required financial interventions which
had to be done at his level.
“We have done that last week and now it is only a cabinet note
which is waiting to be approved,” he said while adding that this
again will be a major step to ensure overall human resource
requirement that is there will be met in a much planned
manner. (NNN)