Centre open for peace talks with HNLC

SHILLONG, Feb 13: Meghalaya deputy chief minister in-charge of home (police) Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said the Centre is still opening the door for talks with the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

“Therefore, we are still inviting them (HNLC) on behalf of the Meghalaya state government to please not discontinue the peace talks,” Tynsong told reporters.

- Advertisement -

He also asked the HNLC to decide maturely saying, “Again, I also request you to resume the talks, the door is open. Think about it again, please be mature and think about the future.”

Referring to a recent social media post by the HNLC as ‘drama’, Tynsong said, “As I have clarified earlier, I will again clarify if HNLC is hesitant that senior most leaders including chairman or commander-in-chief may get arrested, we have already given an assurance that we will give a safe passage. If HNLC prefers a different location for discussion other than Meghalaya, we are open to it too. But when I said this, it is not for them to write on social media that we are inviting Prestone for talks because that cannot be taken as official. Officially, it is not I, who is inviting them. It is the Indian government and the state government who are inviting HNLC for talks.”

Tynsong confirmed that there has been no official communication from the HNLC in regards to its decision to the government’s request for resumption of the talks.

“I have nothing to say, I can’t talk on their behalf, but from the government side, the door is still open. We keep requesting them for continuation of talks,” he stated. (NNN)