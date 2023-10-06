Meghalaya’s Smart City project in full swing, informs state’s Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar

HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 6: Meghalaya’s Smart City Project (SCP consisting of 17 projects is underway, informed the state’s deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is also in charge of the Urban Affairs department.

Some of the projects which will be part of the Smart City Project consists of Laitumkhrah market, Polo market, multilevel parking, smart road and others, informed Dhar.

Earlier in September, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister in Charge of Health and Family Welfare, paid a visit to the STEMS Bus shed building site in Malki Point, Shillong, on Wednesday.

The Planning Department is funding and executing the bus shed project, with a component contribution from the MLA programme with the ambition to improve public transport infrastructure.

The planned Bus Shed promises a variety of benefits to the communities it will serve. These include cover from inclement weather, such as rain or blistering heat, making travellers’ waiting experience more comfortable and convenient.

