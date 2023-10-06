26 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 6, 2023
type here...

Meghalaya’s Smart City project in full swing, informs state’s Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 6: Meghalaya’s Smart City Project (SCP consisting of 17 projects is underway, informed the state’s deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is also in charge of the Urban Affairs department.

- Advertisement -

Some of the projects which will be part of the Smart City Project consists of Laitumkhrah market, Polo market, multilevel parking, smart road and others, informed Dhar.

Earlier in September, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister in Charge of Health and Family Welfare, paid a visit to the STEMS Bus shed building site in Malki Point, Shillong, on Wednesday.

The Planning Department is funding and executing the bus shed project, with a component contribution from the MLA programme with the ambition to improve public transport infrastructure.

The planned Bus Shed promises a variety of benefits to the communities it will serve. These include cover from inclement weather, such as rain or blistering heat, making travellers’ waiting experience more comfortable and convenient.

- Advertisement -

 

7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur unrest: Miscreants vandalize human rights activist Babloo Loitongam’s residence in...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight 10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily