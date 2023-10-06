MHRC Visits The Injured In Recent Crackdown By Security Forces

IMPHAL, Oct 5: A team of Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) led by its chairperson Justice UB Saha on Wednesday visited people injured in the ongoing violence including those students who were injured in recent crackdown by security forces at different hospitals in Imphal and enquire about their conditions.

The team visited Raj Medicity hospital at North AOC and Shija Hospital at Langol and interacted with the injured persons being treated there.

During interaction with hospital authorities after visiting the injured people, the MHRC chairman urged them to allow the injured people to be treated until they are fully recovered.

Justice UB Saha then lauded the authorities of the two private hospitals for treating the injured persons free of cost.

- Advertisement -

The visit of the MHRC came barely a day after the rights commission sought a report of the excessive meted out to the students staging rallies in Imphal in protest against the killing of two students after kidnapping by armed miscreants.

The commission wanted to know who gave the command to use excessive force against students staging peaceful rallies while seeking the report of the Imphal West SP.

The MHRC also asked the commissioner (Home) of the state government to inform if interim compensations were provided to the injured students after hearing a case taken up by the commission based on two complaints filed by two individuals.

The complainants in their separate petitions alleged that the state police as well as Central forces used excessive force without any warning to the students, while they were taking out rallies in Imphal on September 26 and 27. Over 18 students were seriously injured in the crackdown.

Considering the facts of both the complaint cases as well as perusal of the news in the local newspapers, the commission asked the DGP of Manipur to submit a status report on or before November 9, 2023. (NNN)