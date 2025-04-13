27.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 13, 2025
type here...

Mild tremors jolt Tripura as 4.0 Magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 12: Mild tremors were felt across parts of Tripura on Thursday afternoon after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Bangladesh, triggering panic among residents. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

- Advertisement -

As per the Meteorological Department in Agartala, the earthquake occurred at 4:22 PM. Its epicenter was located in Bangladesh, near Ramganj Upazila, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter were recorded at 24.05° latitude and 91.37° longitude.

Related Posts:

Besides Tripura, tremors were also felt in various parts of Bangladesh including Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Rangpur. Light vibrations were reported in adjacent northeastern states such as Mizoram and Meghalaya as well.

Though the quake was perceptible in several districts of Tripura, there have been no reports of damage to life or property. The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities, who have urged the public to stay calm and vigilant.

Tripura lies in Seismic Zone V — the highest risk category on India’s seismic zoning map — making it one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the country. Earthquakes often trigger fear among residents due to the state’s vulnerability.

10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May 7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection 10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April