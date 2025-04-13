Mild tremors jolt Tripura as 4.0 Magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 12: Mild tremors were felt across parts of Tripura on Thursday afternoon after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Bangladesh, triggering panic among residents. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

- Advertisement -

As per the Meteorological Department in Agartala, the earthquake occurred at 4:22 PM. Its epicenter was located in Bangladesh, near Ramganj Upazila, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter were recorded at 24.05° latitude and 91.37° longitude.

Besides Tripura, tremors were also felt in various parts of Bangladesh including Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Rangpur. Light vibrations were reported in adjacent northeastern states such as Mizoram and Meghalaya as well.

Though the quake was perceptible in several districts of Tripura, there have been no reports of damage to life or property. The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities, who have urged the public to stay calm and vigilant.

Tripura lies in Seismic Zone V — the highest risk category on India’s seismic zoning map — making it one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the country. Earthquakes often trigger fear among residents due to the state’s vulnerability.