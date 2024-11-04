Minister Along urges educated individuals to work, calls for responsible social media use

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Nagaland Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along has announced that the state is facing challenges due to the reluctance of educated individuals to engage in work, a press release said on Monday.

The Minister made these remarks during the closing session of the All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) Collegiate meet at Livingstone Foundation International College in Dimapur, where he served as the Chief Host.

He also pointed out that while the state government operates with only 88 departments, there are between 10,000 to 15,000 unions within the state.

Additionally, he advised students against forming unions and syndicates, emphasizing that tribal students’ unions in colleges should be eliminated in favor of a single apex college students’ union that can adequately address the needs of all students within that institution.

Imna further highlighted the advantages of digital platforms, which provide global access, urging students, who are integral to the “University of Social Media” through platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, to share positive and informed content.

He also cautioned that posting without proper knowledge could lead to societal chaos.

Meanwhile, regarding student scholarships, the Minister recommended that students seek guidance from their respective teachers and professors rather than hastily visiting internet cafes to complete forms.

He further encouraged students to learn from one another, stressing that as representatives of their parents’ and community’s dreams and aspirations, they should collaborate inclusively to ensure the prosperity of the state.