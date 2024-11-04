29 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Minister Along urges educated individuals to work, calls for responsible social media use

The Minister made these remarks during the closing session of the All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) Collegiate meet at Livingstone Foundation International College in Dimapur, where he served as the Chief Host.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Nagaland Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along has announced that the state is facing challenges due to the reluctance of educated individuals to engage in work, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The Minister made these remarks during the closing session of the All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) Collegiate meet at Livingstone Foundation International College in Dimapur, where he served as the Chief Host.

Related Posts:

He also pointed out that while the state government operates with only 88 departments, there are between 10,000 to 15,000 unions within the state.

Additionally, he advised students against forming unions and syndicates, emphasizing that tribal students’ unions in colleges should be eliminated in favor of a single apex college students’ union that can adequately address the needs of all students within that institution.

Imna further highlighted the advantages of digital platforms, which provide global access, urging students, who are integral to the “University of Social Media” through platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, to share positive and informed content.

- Advertisement -

He also cautioned that posting without proper knowledge could lead to societal chaos.

Meanwhile, regarding student scholarships, the Minister recommended that students seek guidance from their respective teachers and professors rather than hastily visiting internet cafes to complete forms.

He further encouraged students to learn from one another, stressing that as representatives of their parents’ and community’s dreams and aspirations, they should collaborate inclusively to ensure the prosperity of the state.

6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM announces Rs 278-cr Ekta Mall in Guwahati by 2025

The Hills Times -
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India