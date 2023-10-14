Mizo National Front forms alliance with Hmar People’s Convention ahead of Assembly polls

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 14: The Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Hmar People’s Convention (Reformation) (HPC(R)), a faction of the HPC party, have formed an alliance for the upcoming November 7 Assembly polls in Mizoram.

The agreement was signed by MNF general secretary Lalmuanthanga Fanai and HPC(R) general secretary HT Vunga. According to the agreement, the HPC(R) will support MNF candidates in the Tuivawl, Chalfilh and Serlui constituencies in the Sinlung Hills Council area.

If the MNF retains power, it will implement the 2018 Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) between the then Mizoram government and the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic). The government will provide rehabilitation, welfare benefits, and jobs to families of those who lost their lives during insurgency and ex-cadres of HPC(D).

A special package will also be provided to develop the Sinlung Hills Council. The two parties will also collaborate in the local polls next year.