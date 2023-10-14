29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 14, 2023
type here...

Mizo National Front forms alliance with Hmar People’s Convention ahead of Assembly polls

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 14: The Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Hmar People’s Convention (Reformation) (HPC(R)), a faction of the HPC party, have formed an alliance for the upcoming November 7 Assembly polls in Mizoram.

- Advertisement -

The agreement was signed by MNF general secretary Lalmuanthanga Fanai and HPC(R) general secretary HT Vunga. According to the agreement, the HPC(R) will support MNF candidates in the Tuivawl, Chalfilh and Serlui constituencies in the Sinlung Hills Council area.

If the MNF retains power, it will implement the 2018 Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) between the then Mizoram government and the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic). The government will provide rehabilitation, welfare benefits, and jobs to families of those who lost their lives during insurgency and ex-cadres of HPC(D).

A special package will also be provided to develop the Sinlung Hills Council. The two parties will also collaborate in the local polls next year.

 

10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Family of 6 fall ill after allegedly consuming poisonous mushroom...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India 10 Tallest Superstars In WWE Best Ecotourism Destinations in India