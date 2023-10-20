Mizoram assembly polls: AAP announces candidates in 4 seats

AIZAWL, Oct 19: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday
named candidates for four seats in the Mizoram assembly
elections, including those in which the Congress has fielded
its state president and vice president.
Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Northeast in-charge
Rajesh Sharma said the party might also announce
candidates for one or two more seats on Friday, the last date
for filing nomination papers.
The AAP will work for the all-round development of Mizoram,
and make it a corruption-free state, he said.
AAP state president Andrew Lalremkima will contest the
Aizawl North-III seat against MNF’s C Lalmuanpuia, the
incumbent, state Congress vice president Lal Thanzara and
ZPM working chairman K Sapdanga.
AAP’s state secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima has been
fielded in the high-stakes Aizawl West-III seat against state
Congress president Lalsawta, ZPM MLA VL Zaithanzama and
MNF nominee K Sawmvela.
The AAP named Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng from the Aizawl
West-I seat and Lalngaihawma Pachuau in the Aizawl South-I
seat.
The MNF, ZPM and Congress have fielded candidates in all 40
seats, while the BJP will contest 23 seats.
Zoramthar group or Lalpa Chhiahlawh Intelkhawm
(Association of God’s Servants) headed by retired pastor
Zaichhawna Hlawndo will contest 18 seats.
Polling for the election will be held in a single phase on
November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on
December 3. (PTI)