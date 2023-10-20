Mizoram assembly polls: AAP announces candidates in 4 seats

AIZAWL, Oct 19: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday

named candidates for four seats in the Mizoram assembly

elections, including those in which the Congress has fielded

its state president and vice president.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Northeast in-charge

Rajesh Sharma said the party might also announce

candidates for one or two more seats on Friday, the last date

for filing nomination papers.

The AAP will work for the all-round development of Mizoram,

and make it a corruption-free state, he said.

AAP state president Andrew Lalremkima will contest the

Aizawl North-III seat against MNF’s C Lalmuanpuia, the

incumbent, state Congress vice president Lal Thanzara and

ZPM working chairman K Sapdanga.

AAP’s state secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima has been

fielded in the high-stakes Aizawl West-III seat against state

Congress president Lalsawta, ZPM MLA VL Zaithanzama and

MNF nominee K Sawmvela.

The AAP named Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng from the Aizawl

West-I seat and Lalngaihawma Pachuau in the Aizawl South-I

seat.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress have fielded candidates in all 40

seats, while the BJP will contest 23 seats.

Zoramthar group or Lalpa Chhiahlawh Intelkhawm

(Association of God’s Servants) headed by retired pastor

Zaichhawna Hlawndo will contest 18 seats.

- Advertisement -

Polling for the election will be held in a single phase on

November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on

December 3. (PTI)